Metra Launches Onboard Satisfaction Survey

Jul 8, 2021 @ 12:29pm

Metra is launching an ongoing survey that will be used to measure and track month-to-month customer satisfaction and solicit feedback about a variety of topics, the agency announced today. Signs containing links to the survey are currently being posted on trains.

Signs with QR codes that link riders to the survey are being placed throughout Metra railcars. The survey will take no more than 3 minutes to complete. The survey will ask riders about their overall satisfaction as well as their satisfaction with specific aspects of the service, such as on-time performance, cleanliness, communications, and interactions with employees.

