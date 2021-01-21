Metra Launches New Single-Day Weekend Pass
Metra/md
Metra is offering a new bargain for weekend travelers with an unlimited-travel Saturday or Sunday Day Pass.
The new Saturday or Sunday Day Pass will allow unlimited travel across the entire Metra system on either Saturday or Sunday for the price of only $7. The new pass will be available for purchase as a paper ticket or on the Ventra app beginning Feb. 1, for the first use on Feb. 6. Metra’s existing $10 Weekend Pass, good for unlimited travel on both weekend days, will continue to be available for purchase but only through the Ventra app.
The new pass offers a particularly good value for families. Metra’s Family Fare policies allow up to three children 11 and under to ride free on weekends and select holidays when accompanied by a fare-paying adult. The $7 Saturday or Sunday Day Pass is a better value than Metra’s lowest round-trip fare.
Both the $7 Weekend Day Pass and the $10 Weekend Pass will be valid for use within 14 days from the date of purchase. Once the ticket is activated on Ventra App or punched by a conductor, the Weekend Day Pass will be valid for travel until 3 a.m. the following day. (1340-WJOL News)