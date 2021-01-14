Metra Extends $10 All-Day Pass Through February 2021
Metra is extending its $10 All-Day Pass offer through February 28, 2021, continuing to give its customers a flexible and affordable fare option during the COVID-19 pandemic. The All-Day Pass is good for unlimited rides on any and all Metra lines all day until 3 a.m. the next morning. For most trips, the All-Day Pass costs less than two one-way fares. The pass was introduced on June 1, 2020 and is currently used by about a third of Metra riders.
All-Day Passes purchased in the app expire after seven days. Customers can also buy the pass with cash or credit from an agent or with cash on the train. However, if a customer boards at a station where they could have purchased the pass from an agent, the conductor will charge an extra $5 fee. Paper passes are good only for the day they are sold.
Metra reminds all riders that face coverings, covering both the mouth and nose, must be worn on board trains during the pandemic. Customers should also try to observe physical distancing guidelines; no more than one person per seat, please, unless you are part of a group traveling together.