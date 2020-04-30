      Weather Alert

Metra Cutting Down Service On Three Lines Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Including Heritage Corridor

Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:21am

Metra is cutting down service on three lines next week due to a decline in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Monday, the Heritage Corridor and the North Central Service will be reduced to one inbound trip in the morning and one outbound trip in the evening. Heritage runs between Union Station and Joliet and North Central goes between Union Station and Antioch. The SouthWest Service line will be reduced to two inbound trips in the morning and two outbound trips in the evening.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing