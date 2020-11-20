Metallica's Lars Ulrich: “We're three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing”
Credit: Ross HalfinMetallica is in the midst of “some pretty serious writing,” according to Lars Ulrich.
The drummer revealed the news during a conversation with indie folk artist Phoebe Bridgers for Rolling Stone. As Ulrich explained, writing new music has helped keep him afloat during such a difficult year.
“We’re three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing,” Ulrich said. “And of all the s*** — pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world — it’s so easy just to so fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next.
He added, “It’s like, ‘F***, there’s an opportunity here to still make the best record, to still make a difference. To still do something that not even turns other people on, but turns me on.”
Also during the conversation, Bridgers talked about her love for Metallica’s music, and shared her defense of the band’s polarizing 2003 album, St. Anger.
Metallica’s most recent album is 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.
