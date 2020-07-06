Metallica pays tribute to late composer Ennio Morricone: “Your career was legendary”
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty ImagesMetallica has shared a tribute to the late composer Ennio Morricone, who died Monday at age 91.
The metal legends have long used Morricone’s song “The Ecstasy of Gold,” which he wrote for the 1966 film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, as the music they walk out to during their shows.
“R.I.P. Ennio Morricone,” Metallica writes. “Your career was legendary, your compositions were timeless.”
“Thank you for setting the mood for so many of our shows since 1983,” the band adds.
Metallica debuted their own version of “The Ecstasy of Gold” in 2009.
Morricone had composed music for hundreds of films, and he won an Oscar for his score to the Quentin Tarantino film The Hateful Eight.
By Josh Johnson
