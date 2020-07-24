Metallica, My Chemical Romance set to headline Aftershock 2021 after 2020 festival canceled
Danny Wimmer PresentsAftershock 2020 headliners Metallica and My Chemical Romance will return in 2021 now that this year’s festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally set to take place this coming October, the 2021 edition of the Sacramento event will be held October 7-10 of next year.
“We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021,” festival organizers say in a statement.
Tickets purchased for Aftershock 2020 will be valid for the 2021 festival. Refunds are also available for those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates.
The full Aftershock 2021 lineup will be announced this October. For more info, visit AftershockFestival.com.
By Josh Johnson
