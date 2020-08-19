Metallica feels “great to be playing again” with drive-in theater concert
Credit: Herring & HerringMetallica‘s first show of 2020 is certainly unique from any other concert they ever played.
The metal legends have filmed a new performance, which will premiere in drive-in theaters on August 29. Speaking to Kerrang!, drummer Lars Ulrich says the band feels “great to be playing again.”
“There weren’t as many people as we’re used to, but the joy of playing together and getting the chance to play at any level kind of supersedes any of that,” Ulrich says. “So now we’re just riding high on the fact that it’s still possible to connect with each other at the moment.”
“We’ll get it into the drive-ins, see what happens, then continue to experiment and reach as many fans as possible in the best ways we can,” the drummer adds. “And it was good to get out of the house!”
As traditional concerts continue to be hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ulrich feels that the drive-in show is an “interesting” and “experimental” way to still deliver live music.
“Obviously a new world order calls for a new world approach,” Ulrich says. “We’re trying to figure out how we can still connect with our fans and how we can still make a difference and bring music to people in some way shape or form.”
“So far the reception’s been good and positive,” he adds. “Hopefully the fans will appreciate that we’re trying new ways.”
For a list of participating theaters and ticket info, visit Metallica.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.