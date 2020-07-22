Metallica earns highest debut on ‘Billboard’ rock chart in five years with ‘S&M2’ version of “All Within My Hands”
Credit: Herring & HerringMetallica has notched the highest debut on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart in the last five years thanks to the S&M2 version of “All Within My Hands.”
The track, which was recorded during the two orchestra-accompanied concerts Metallica did last year, starts at number 12 on Mainstream Rock Songs. No single has debuted higher on that ranking since Shinedown‘s “Cut the Cord” bowed at number nine back in 2015.
Metallica now has a total of 38 entries on Mainstream Rock Songs, giving the metal legends the ninth-most appearances on the chart since it began in 1981. U2 has the most, with 50.
A deluxe box set capturing the S&M2 concerts will be released on August 28.
By Josh Johnson
