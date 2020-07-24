Metallica confirmed to headline Aftershock 2021 after cancellation of 2020 festival
Danny Wimmer PresentsMetallica had been scheduled as one of the headliners for the Afershock 2020 festival in October, but that event has now been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s some good news, however, as organizers have confirmed that the heavy-metal legends will return to headline the 2021 edition of the hard-rock fest.
Aftershock 2021 will be held October 7-10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. Metallica will play headlining sets on two days — Friday, October 8, and Sunday, October 10. Alt-rockers My Chemical Romance, who also were scheduled as one of the Aftershock 2020 headliners, will be playing the 2021 event as well — on Saturday, October 9.
“We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021,” festival organizers say in a statement.
Tickets purchased for Aftershock 2020 will be valid for the 2021 festival. Refunds are also available for those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates.
The full Aftershock 2021 lineup will be announced this October. For more info, visit AftershockFestival.com.
By Josh Johnson
