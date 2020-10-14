Metallica announces ‘S&M2’-inspired edition of Blackened Whiskey
Blackened RecordingsMetallica has unveiled a new, S&M2-inspired edition of the band’s signature Blackened Whiskey.
Blackened, which the metal legends first launched in 2018, is made using “Black Noise,” which involves playing Metallica songs during the distilling process. Apparently, the low-frequency sounds waves of the band’s music help “shape the flavor” of the whiskey.
For this latest batch, the whiskey was made while playing selections from Metallica’s new S&M2 live album, which was recorded in September 2019 during their two shows accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony.
“The first S&M shows in 1999 were such a pivotal part of Metallica’s evolution,” says guitarist Kirk Hammett. “We knew we had to mark their 20th anniversary on an even bigger scale, but without sacrificing any of the intimacy of those shows. The reaction has been incredible, to the shows and the album, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring those same S&M2 vibes to Blackened!”
To order your bottle, visit BlackenedWhiskey.com.
By Josh Johnson
