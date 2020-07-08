Metallica announces second round of COVID-19 relief donations
Credit: Ross HalfinMetallica has announced a second round of COVID-19 relief grants through the band’s All Within My Hands charity foundation.
The metal legends will give a total of $295,000 across five organizations: Feeding America, Direct Relief, Crew Nation, the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program through the USBG National Charity Foundation, and MusiCares.
Metallica previously donated $350,000 to those first four organizations back in April.
“Thank you to the #MetallicaFamily for your generous contributions,” the band says. “You’ve made this second round of [All Within My Hands] #COVID19 Relief Grants possible.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.