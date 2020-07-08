      Weather Alert

Metallica announces second round of COVID-19 relief donations

Jul 8, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Ross HalfinMetallica has announced a second round of COVID-19 relief grants through the band’s All Within My Hands charity foundation.

The metal legends will give a total of $295,000 across five organizations: Feeding America, Direct Relief, Crew Nation, the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program through the USBG National Charity Foundation, and MusiCares.

Metallica previously donated $350,000 to those first four organizations back in April.

“Thank you to the #MetallicaFamily for your generous contributions,” the band says. “You’ve made this second round of [All Within My Hands] #COVID19 Relief Grants possible.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics