Metallica announces “Month of Giving” charity campaign
Credit: Herring & HerringMetallica is launching a “Month of Giving” charity campaign through the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation, and will be highlighting different charities each week during the month of May.
The campaign was inspired by the #GivingTuesdayNow initiative, which encourages charitable donations and activities now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as opposed to waiting for Giving Tuesday, traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
“Rather than focusing on one campaign, every Tuesday throughout May we will spotlight a different organization we are supporting through our grants for COVID-19 relief,” Metallica explains.
“Each week we will share with you what these organizations do, show you how you can chip in, and Metallica will donate proceeds from select merchandise to each organization.”
In April, Metallica announced that they were donating $350,000 across four COVID-19 charities.
For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.
