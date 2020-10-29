Metallica airing 'S&M2' concert film on PBS
Courtesy of Eagle Rock EntertainmentMetallica‘s S&M2 concert film will be airing on PBS tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
The performance was recorded during the metal legends’ two shows accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony in September 2019.
“Ever think you’d see Metallica on @PBS?” the band tweeted Thursday. “Well now’s your chance!”
Check PBS.org or your local listings for the full airing schedule.
S&M2 originally premiered in theaters in October 2019. This past August, Metallica released the S&M2 live album.
By Josh Johnson
