      Weather Alert

Metallica airing 'S&M2' concert film on PBS

Oct 29, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Courtesy of Eagle Rock EntertainmentMetallica‘s S&M2 concert film will be airing on PBS tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

The performance was recorded during the metal legends’ two shows accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony in September 2019.

“Ever think you’d see Metallica on @PBS?” the band tweeted Thursday. “Well now’s your chance!”

Check PBS.org or your local listings for the full airing schedule.

S&M2 originally premiered in theaters in October 2019. This past August, Metallica released the S&M2 live album.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better