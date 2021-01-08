Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn to Form Triple Conjunction this Weekend
Look up to the sky this weekend and you may witness an uncommon astronomical event. From the ninth through the 12th, NASA says Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn will form what’s referred to as a “Triple Conjunction.” This occurs when three planets appear to just be a couple of degrees from one another, creating a bright point of light in the sky. Astronomers say the event can be best viewed by looking above the southwestern horizon shortly after sunset. If you happen to miss it, scientists say the planets will form another Triple Conjunction again on February 13th. (Metro News)