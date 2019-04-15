Men’s Beards Are Filled with More Bacteria Than Dog Fur
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 7:11 AM

Dogs lick garbage, dirt, and each other’s nether regions. And yet . . . they’re STILL more hygienic than hipsters. According to a new study out of Switzerland, believe it or not, men’s BEARDS are more likely to be filled with germs and bacteria than dog fur.
The researchers sampled men’s beards and some dogs’ fur, and they found that 100% of the men had high microbial counts in their facial hair . . . versus about three-quarters of the dogs. And almost half the men had bacteria in their beards that could make someone sick. Here’s more from Daily Mail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tax Day Freebies Today is Tax Day And the Top Day of the Year for Robocalls April Snow is Actually Not Unusual Willie Nelson Rescued 70 Horses From Slaughterhouse To Roam On His Texas Ranch Wild Game Of Thrones Facts Just in Time for Season Finale This Sunday Life Cereal Is Looking for Its Next ‘Mikey,’ and Your Kid Can Audition
Comments