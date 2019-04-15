Men’s Beards Are Filled with More Bacteria Than Dog Fur

Dogs lick garbage, dirt, and each other’s nether regions. And yet . . . they’re STILL more hygienic than hipsters. According to a new study out of Switzerland, believe it or not, men’s BEARDS are more likely to be filled with germs and bacteria than dog fur.

The researchers sampled men’s beards and some dogs’ fur, and they found that 100% of the men had high microbial counts in their facial hair . . . versus about three-quarters of the dogs. And almost half the men had bacteria in their beards that could make someone sick. Here’s more from Daily Mail.