Men ‘Make More Coronavirus Antibodies’ Than Women
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
Studies are showing that men make more Coronavirus antibodies than women, mainly because they become sicker than women.
It’s recently been announced that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked to donate plasma 21 days after their initial diagnosis.
Text messages will be sent out to people who tested positive asking if they would be willing to donate plasma. The texts will go out weekly and the plasma donated will be injected into those who tested positive for COVID-19 and who are seriously ill.
If the convalescent plasma works to help those sick from COVID-19, then the practice will continue widely in hospitals. Here’s the complete story from Alt Press.