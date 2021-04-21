      Weather Alert

Men Dent Cars And Then Lie About It To Their Wives

Apr 21, 2021 @ 2:05pm

A lot of husbands like to think they’re better drivers than their wives. A lot of wives like to think that they’re better drivers than their husbands. So what do they tell each other when they do something wrong in a car? Apparently not much. About 1,000 husbands and wives were surveyed about what they do and don’t tell their spouse when it comes to damaging the family cars or other little illegal driving mishaps and shenanigans.
• 35 percent blame dings on someone else
• 25 percent don’t tell their partner about a ticket
• 24 percent keep car accidents a secret.
• About 42 percent of men ding a car and then blame it on someone else, compared to 27 percent of women.

