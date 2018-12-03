Memories of the Fridge, 10 points in 90 seconds, but Bears Find a Way to Lose

Some called it a “trap” game. I figured the Giants would play the Bears tough and they did. After all they do have Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and some pretty good players on defense. Sometimes you need a little luck and the football gods said no to the Bears stealing a victory against the Giants yesterday. But this game had some many unusual elements it seemed like the Bears might be destined to win. You had Bears Defensive Tackle Akiem Hicks plunged in to the End Zone on fourth and goal for a touchdown, reminding me of the Fridge and the 1985 Superbowl Bears. In the second half all hope seemed gone with the Bears trailing by 10 points with 90 seconds left. Bears backup QB Chase Daniel looked shaky all day throwing a Pick-6 right to start the game but pulled himself and the offense together and led the Bears down field. They kicked a field goal and trailed by 7 with a little over a minute left. Everyone knew an onside kick was coming but somehow the Bears recovered (which is really hard to do with the new kickoff rules). The Bears score a TD as time expires on another crazy unlikely play to force overtime.

In the end the Bears defense needed to pick up the slack with an inconsistent backup QB, but it was not meant to be. The Bears loss 30-27 in OT but got a break with the Vikings losing to New England and the Packers losing to Arizona at Lambeau Field. That game was so bad the Packers fired their coach Mike McCarthy after the game. Even with the disappointing loss the Bears remain in first place in the NFC North with an 8-4 record. Next week, the Bears return to Soldier Field to take on one of the NFC’s and NFL’s elite in prime time: The Los Angeles Rams. QB Mitch Trubisky is expected to play. So Bears fans here we are again wondering if this team is “For Real”. This could be a “coming out Party” for the Bears or we they find a way to lose again? We will find out Sunday night on Prime Time TV. Embrace it Bears fans, it’s much better than what we suffered thru the last few years!