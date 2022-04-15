Michael Ray, Craig Campbell, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, and Ricochet are set to join together at “A Music Memorial for Jeff Carson” to honor the late country singer. The event will take place at The Nashville Palace on Tuesday, May 10th at 7 p.m. They want to share, celebrate and honor their times with Carson, through the years. Tickets go on sale today (Friday, April 15th) at 10 a.m. CT at outhousetickets.com.
An online auction has also been set up at carson.givesmart.com and donations can be made in Carson’s honor at the link or text Carson to 76278. The link will be available beginning today at 10 a.m.
Carson’s widow, Kim Carson, said, “I am so happy that many of Jeff’s friends and peers are coming out to honor his memory and, at the same time, raise money for this charitable cause. Jeff would be so thrilled with what we are doing. He loved his country music family and he loved his law enforcement family, so this will be a really special night.”
The charity event will benefit the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to sworn officers of the FPD during unexpected life events.
After retiring from country music, Carson pursued his other lifelong dream and joined the Franklin Police Department – where he remained a dedicated officer until his passing.
