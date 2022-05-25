Weather Alert
Memorial Day Parades & More!
May 25, 2022 @ 5:04pm
30
MAY
Memorial Day Parade
Mon, 10 AM
Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave
Naperville, IL
30
MAY
Minooka Memorial Day Parade
Mon, 9 AM
Minooka
Minooka, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day 2022
Mon, 11 AM – 2 PM
Aurora Historical Society, 20 E Downer Pl
Aurora, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Ceremony
Mon, 10 – 11 AM
Breidert Green Park
Frankfort, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
Mon, 10:45 AM
Settlers’ Park, 24401 W, 24401 Lockport St
Plainfield, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Parade
Mon, 9:30 AM
Centennial Beach, 500 Jackson Ave
Naperville, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day
Mon, 9 AM
Lantern, 8 W Chicago Ave #1
Naperville, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Parade
Mon, 10 AM
Wheaton
Wheaton, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Parade and Services
Mon, 10 AM
Western Springs
Western Springs, IL
30
MAY
Darien VFW Memorial Day Events
Mon, 8 AM
Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 S Cass Ave
Darien, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Celebration
Mon, 10 – 11 AM
Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave
Lisle, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Family Class
Mon, 2:30 PM
Meadow Glens, 1303 Muirhead Ave
Naperville, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery
Mon, 3 PM
Maplewood Cemetery, 331 W Haven Ave
New Lenox, IL
30
MAY
Memorial Day UNLIMITED Attractions Wristband
Mon, 12 – 8 PM
Haunted Trails Family Entertainment Center & Picnics, 1423 N Broadway St
Joliet, IL
30
MAY
Free Veterans Breakfast
Mon, 6:30 – 8:30 AM
Gina’s Teardrop Cafe, 826 W Laraway Rd
New Lenox, IL
