Memorial Day Parades & More!

May 25, 2022 @ 5:04pm
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Parade
    Mon, 10 AM
    Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave
    Naperville, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Minooka Memorial Day Parade
    Mon, 9 AM
    Minooka
    Minooka, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day 2022
    Mon, 11 AM – 2 PM
    Aurora Historical Society, 20 E Downer Pl
    Aurora, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Ceremony
    Mon, 10 – 11 AM
    Breidert Green Park
    Frankfort, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
    Mon, 10:45 AM
    Settlers’ Park, 24401 W, 24401 Lockport St
    Plainfield, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Parade
    Mon, 9:30 AM
    Centennial Beach, 500 Jackson Ave
    Naperville, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day
    Mon, 9 AM
    Lantern, 8 W Chicago Ave #1
    Naperville, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Parade
    Mon, 10 AM
    Wheaton
    Wheaton, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Parade and Services
    Mon, 10 AM
    Western Springs
    Western Springs, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Darien VFW Memorial Day Events
    Mon, 8 AM
    Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 S Cass Ave
    Darien, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Celebration
    Mon, 10 – 11 AM
    Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave
    Lisle, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Family Class
    Mon, 2:30 PM
    Meadow Glens, 1303 Muirhead Ave
    Naperville, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery
    Mon, 3 PM
    Maplewood Cemetery, 331 W Haven Ave
    New Lenox, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Memorial Day UNLIMITED Attractions Wristband
    Mon, 12 – 8 PM
    Haunted Trails Family Entertainment Center & Picnics, 1423 N Broadway St
    Joliet, IL
  • 30
    MAY
    Free Veterans Breakfast
    Mon, 6:30 – 8:30 AM
    Gina’s Teardrop Cafe, 826 W Laraway Rd
    New Lenox, IL
