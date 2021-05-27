      Weather Alert

Memorial Day Facts!

May 27, 2021 @ 4:13pm
Dogtags hanging in font the flag of the United States of America.

While many people see Memorial Day as some sort of military-related day that gives them a three day weekend — and special deals on cars and mattresses — there is a specific reason for the day.
•Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.
• The first official observance of Memorial Day was on May 30 in 1868.
• Ordered by General John Logan, flowers were placed on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

