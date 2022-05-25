      Weather Alert

Memorial Day BBQ Survey!

May 25, 2022 @ 3:04pm

According to the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, steak will be the number one grilled item this Memorial Day Weekend followed by burgers, chicken, pork, hot dogs and fish.

Grill owners fire up their grills twice a week in the summer.

11% of grill owners received their grill as a gift

According to the Weber Grill Company, over 5,000,000 hot dogs will be eaten between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Close to 4,700,000 hamburgers will be eaten during this same time period with mustard being the number one condiment on both. The top BBQ sauces are hickory, tomato-based, honey and mesquite.

