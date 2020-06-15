Members of Anthrax, Volbeat & Suicidal Tendencies team up with DMC for charity recording
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesAnthrax drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels for a new charity single.
The recording, which also features Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz, is comprised of a medley of different Run-DMC songs.
“I always wanted to do a medley of Run-DMC songs,” says Benante. “So back in March I decided to put an arrangement together and asked these amazing people to be a part of it.”
You can download the track, which is titled “CB’S RUNDMC JAM,” now via Bandcamp. Proceeds will be donated to the Music Unites music education program.
McDaniels, meanwhile, recently teamed up with FEVER 333 for a remix of the band’s song “Animal.”
By Josh Johnson
