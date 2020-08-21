Megan Thee Stallion will hold a virtual concert performance next weekend

Courtesy of Huxley WorldCalling all the Hotties! Next weekend, Megan Thee Stallion will host her first live virtual performance via Live Nation.
The Houston hottie is headed back to the stage with her first full concert appearance since her history-making, Billboard Hot 100 “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B, and “Savage,” which later featured Beyoncé on the remix.
The concert also comes just one day after Megan alleged Tory Lanez shot her in both feet after an argument in a vehicle. In fiery Instagram Live on Thursday, Megan claimed Tory shot her as she was exiting the vehicle, after a heated argument.
Tickets are available for $15 here to enjoy the virtual show produced by Live Nation.
Speaking of virtual shows, Lil Uzi Vert is also hosting his own concert performance, Thursday, August 27.
Megan’s virtual concert will be held next Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET, one day ahead of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Along with a nomination for Artist of the Year, Megan’s “Savage” was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Hip-Hop.
