Megan Thee Stallion says she’s “real-life hurt and traumatized” by the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez

After seeing unspeakable jokes on social media, Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out again about her shooting incident with Tory Lanez over the weekend.
On Friday, the Suga rapper took to Twitter, following her Instagram post earlier this week, where she revealed she had surgery after being shot multiple times.
“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” Megan wrote on Twitter. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about, but this is my real life, and I’m real-life hurt and traumatized.”
In her Instagram post Wednesday, Megan revealed she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
According to Page Six, Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan following a dispute early Sunday morning, after they were caught hanging by the pool with Kylie Jenner on Instagram Live.
A source said “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video, and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”
An LAPD spokesperson admitted “there is video” but it would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”
“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” the spokesperson added. Police would not say whether Lanez is a suspect.
Tory Lanez has yet to issue a statement or address the incident on social media.
By Rachel George
