Megan Thee Stallion says “she’s grateful to be alive” after being shot multiple times

Courtesy of Huxley World
Megan Thee Stallion wants to set the record straight about Sunday’s incident in Hollywood Hills, during which Tory Lanez was arrested on a gun charge.
On Wednesday, Megan issued a statement addressing what she described as the “inaccurate” rumors. In a caption on Instagram, she said the incident was both an “eye-opener and a blessing in disguise.”
As previously reported, police found a gun in a vehicle occupied by Tory, Megan, and another woman. TMZ initially reported that Megan was listed as a “victim” and had received a cut on her foot from broken glass. However, Megan now says she suffered “gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she wrote. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”
The 25-year old rapper says she plans to focus what will be, hopefully, a quick recovery, “so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”
“I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she notes.
Megan’s comments were flooded with prayer hands and messages of love from the likes of Skai Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Judede Morest, Yung Baby Tate, Slim Thug, Yella Beezy.
We wish our Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion a speedy recovery!
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.