Megan Thee Stallion pays tribute to police brutality victims during her virtual concert
Emilio CoochieMegan Thee Stallion is making a political return for her first virtual performance since her shooting incident in July.
The “Savage” rapper held an hour-long set via Tidal, featuring six bodacious dancers, choreographed by Jaquel Knight, who also worked on Beyoncé‘s historic 2018 Coachella performance.
Wearing thigh-high boots and an impeccable detail corset, Megan and her team of hotties performed hits from her Tina Snow mixtape, like “Freak Nasty”; “Simon Says” other fan favorites from her Fever debut and Suga EP; and also chart-topping “WAP,” featuring Cardi B. Megan also performed her verse from the single “RNB,” featured on Young Dolph’s new album, Rich Slaves.
There was a brief moment of silence during the performance when Megan decided to pay tribute to a few of the many Black Americans who have now become victims of police brutality and injustice. The names of George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Breonna Taylor and, most recently, Jacob Blake appeared on the screen behind Megan, followed by the question “Why is it so hard being Black in America?”
She closed out the show with her #1 single, “Savage,” which won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip Hop on Sunday night.
Megan also addressed the shooting incident, in which she says Tory Lanez shot her in both feet, in an Instagram freestyle, rapping, “got shot two times and I ate that [ish], bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”
By Rachel George
