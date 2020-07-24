Megan Thee Stallion is not ready to laugh or talk about being shot
Courtesy of Huxley WorldMegan Thee Stallion was not feeling former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele, who joked about Megan’s shooting incident, where Tory Lanez was arrested on a gun charge.
On Thursday, Megan tweeted, “That ain’t funny who jokes about getting shot by a [man],” adding, “And [forget all the people] making jokes about it too I’ll talk about [it] when I get ready.”
In a now-viral clip from Wednesday’s episode of the Weed and Wine podcast, Michele shares what she believes happened during the altercation, where Megan was reportedly shot in her foot.
“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” Draya said while laughing. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”
Last week, Megan expressed she was “real-life hurt and traumatized” over allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez on July 12. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life,” she tweeted.
In an Instagram post following the incident, Megan revealed she was recovering from surgery after being shot multiple times. She also mentioned on Instagram last week that she was shot by someone “with the intention to physically harm.”
It has not been confirmed, but reports suggest Tory allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in her foot as she was attempting to leave a vehicle they were in together.
Megan’s fans and supporters have extended their love and appreciation to her, including Wale, who tweeted, “Love You Dawg.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.