Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Jack Harlow & more nominated for People’s Choice Awards
Emilio CoochieMegan Thee Stallion leads with six nominations in the music categories for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. The “Savage” rapper is also up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for the “Savage remix,” featuring Beyoncé.
Megan and Cardi B’s “WAP” is also up for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Collaboration of The Year, with both artists up for Female Artist of the Year.
DaBaby grabbed a nomination for Male Artist of the Year, alongside Drake, Lil Baby and The Weeknd, and three nominations for his hit single, “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch.
Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s After Hours is nominated for Album of the Year, along with Future‘s High Off Life.
In the Video of The Year category, Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” go up against the music video for Justin Bieber‘s “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper and starring actress Ryan Destiny.
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is up for New Artist and Collaboration of the Year for his “What’s Poppin’ Remix,” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.
SZA x Justin Timberlake‘s Trolls World Tour track “The Other Side” is up for Soundtrack of the Year against Leslie Odom Jr.‘s stellar Hamilton performance of “Alexander Hamilton.”
The 2020 People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 15. You can vote for your favorite artists and entertainers among 44 categories now at PCA.eonline.com through October 23.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.