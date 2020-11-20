Megan Thee Stallion drops debut album, 'Good News'

Huxley WorldMegan Thee Stallion‘s debut album is finally here!
At midnight on Friday, the Houston native dropped Good News, her first official album after a trio of EP’s — Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga.
The long awaited album kicks off with “Shots Fired,” a track that seems to be a response to Tory Lanez, who Megan said shot her in the foot in July. “Should of let them lock you… up,” she states at the end of the record.
The rest of the 17-track album contains an almost even mix of solo songs and collaborations.
In addition to her previously released joint records — “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug and “Savage Remix” with Beyonce — she also teamed up with DaBaby, SZA, City Girls, Lil Durk, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more on Good News.
Along with the album release, Megan dropped the video for her song “Body,” which is full of dancing and twerking as she raps about the curves of her body.
Good News is available for streaming now.
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.