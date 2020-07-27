Megan Thee Stallion breaks down about being shot: “I didn’t deserve to get shot”

Courtesy of Huxley WorldMegan Thee Stallion was not feeling former Basketball Wives star Draya Megan Thee Stallion had a hard time fighting back her tears during an Instagram Live session, as she assured her team of hotties she’s “alive and well, strong as [ever] and ready to get back to my regular programming.”
On Monday, the Suga rapper got all glammed up as she briefly spoke about the July 12 shooting incident, where she was shot in her foot by someone “with the intention to physically harm” her.
“I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the [stuff] taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said as she wiped away her tears. “I know my momma and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one ’cause where the bullets hit at, it missed everything.”
According to her Instagram, Megan’s father passed away when she was 15 years old. Her mother, Holly, who inspired her music career, passed away last March from a brain tumor.
“Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents — my momma was my best friend,” she said in the video. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do [nothing].”
Megan continued thanking her “real” friends and letting fans know “Ain’t nobody gonna stop my energy from being good.”
“I’ve definitely learned that I don’t have to be so nice to everybody,” she said. “This ain’t gon’ stop me from being nice, it ain’t gon’ stop me from being Megan The Stallion driving the boat, doing what I wanna do, having this good energy.”
Megan didn’t state Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, as the alleged shooter. Page Six reported Megan was allegedly shot by Tory, following an argument outside of a Hollywood Hills home on July 12. An LAPD spokesperson previously stated “there is video” but it would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”
By Rachel George
