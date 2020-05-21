Megan Thee Stallion becomes an anime fighter in new 3-D animated visual for “Savage”

Courtesy of Megan Thee StallionBy RACHEL GEORGE, ABC News
Megan Thee Stallion is about to send this summer into the stratosphere with her 3-D video for “Savage.”
The Houston Hottie is a one-woman army in the new animated video for her single, as she takes down an evil army of guards in a facility. The visual captures her love for anime and retro aesthetics, which are paired with her authoritative rap lyrics.
The video comes just weeks after her bossy remix of the track with Queen Beyoncé, to support COVID-19 relief in Houston. The “Savage” remix currently holds down the number one spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.
“Savage” is Megan’s highest-charting solo single to date, and its success is also responsible for her recent debut on Billboard’s Top Songwriters chart.
In television news, you can catch Megan Thee Stallion as a celebrity judge on HBO Max’s vogue competition show, Legendary, which premieres May 27th.
