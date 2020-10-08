Megan Thee Stallion announces her upcoming collection with Fashion Nova
Emilio CoochieMegan Thee Stallion does not know when to quit.
Following her powerful performance on Saturday Night Live, the “Don’t Stop” rapper has announced her upcoming clothing collection with Fashion Nova on Instagram.
“What’s up hotties it’s…the hot girl coach and on Nov. 18th, I am launching my collection with Fashion Nova,” said Megan in a video with the brand’s logo behind her.
According to Megan, the collection will have tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, and puppy clothes. “Whatever kind of clothes you want to wear, we got it,” she added.
Megan debuted the first sample of the collection’s special denim line for tall women last month. During her appearance on SNL, she performed the remix to her hit single “Savage” featuring Beyoncé and her latest single, “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.
To celebrate, Megan also launched the “Don’t Stop” scholarship fund to support women who “remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color,” according to a press release.
As a Health Care Administration major studying at Texas Southern University herself, Megan understands the power of education and has strongly advocated for women to further their education through college.
The $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two female students pursuing an Associates, Bachelors or Postgraduate Degree in any field.
This “Don’t Stop” fund marks the second time Megan has partnered with Amazon Music’s flagship global hip-hop brand and playlist Rap Rotation, which spotlights the best in hip-hop.
By Rachel George
