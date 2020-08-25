Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby to headline the virtual Red Rocks Unpaused concert series

Emilio CoochieMegan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby will take with stage with no audience in sight at the Red Rocks Unpaused concert series.
On Tuesday, the “WAP” collaborator shared the exciting news about the virtual festival on Instagram.
“Hotties, I’m doing a live show @ Red Rocks with Lil Baby!” Megan captioned the concert flyer. “Shoutout to Visible Mobile for putting it all together and giving us a safe way to perform for our fans. See y’all on the Livestream.”
According to Variety, the three-day event will take place each night starting on Tuesday, September 1 through Thursday, September 3, presented by Visible, Verizon’s all-digital wireless carrier.
Indie singer Phoebe Bridgers will perform on the first night, followed by Megan and Lil Baby’s performance on September 2. Country star Sam Hunt and special guest Brett Young join the concert series on September 3.
Due to the cancellation of live concerts because of COVID-19, artists have been partaking in virtual concerts and festivals over the past few months to give fans the same immersive experience they usually would receive in person.
According to a statement, “Visible is ensuring the event feels as authentic as being in the stands with innovative technology that will reimagine the view, the performance, the hype and the finale” of the virtual festival.
In doing so, Visible will offer fans the ability to customize their view of the show with interchangeable cameras and state-of-the-art digital technology while still providing an interactive experience that allows the audience to “vote on the encore” performance of each night.
Fans can tune-in for free via Twitter’s Live Event Page and visiblexredrocks.com, each night beginning at 10 p.m. EST.
By Rachel George
