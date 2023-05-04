MEGAN MORONEY HOPES DEBUT ALBUM INSPIRES OTHERS

Source: YouTube

Megan Moroney will release her debut album, Lucky, on Friday (May 5th). The 13-track project includes her debut single, “Tennessee Orange,” which sits just outside the Top 10 on the Mediabase chart this week.

Megan hopes that those who listen to Lucky will not only come to know her better but will also be inspired by her. She tells us: “I hope listeners can just kind of really get to know me after listening to the record. All these songs feel very me whether it’s like a funny song or a heartbreak song or a love song. They all feel very authentic to me, and I had some artists like Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift where their writing inspired me to write songs so I hope maybe some of these songs could inspire someone to do the same.”

Megan recently wrapped up her Pistol Made of Roses Tour. This summer, she will hit the road with Brooks & Dunn, followed by her headlining The Lucky Tour beginning in New York City in September.