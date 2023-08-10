98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Megan Moroney co-directed her latest music video.

August 10, 2023 8:55AM CDT
(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

The visual for “I’m Not Pretty” dropped Wednesday (August 9th), and features the rising country star in dual roles as the song’s protagonist and as a mean girl intent on taking her down.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer said in a statement, “I’ve had a creative vision for the song since I wrote it and I am so excited that I was able to co-direct the music video. I casted my best friends in real life to be in it and thought it was really important to portray the difference in the nice girls that seem to mind their own business and the mean girls who spend all of their time tearing down others. Moral of the story- nice girls always win! I hope my fans love the video and it continues to become the empowering anthem it is.”

Check It Out

 

