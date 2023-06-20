Megan Moroney Charts First Number One

Megan Moroney‘s debut single, “Tennessee Orange,” becomes her first Number One hit this week as it climbs to the top of the Mediabase chart. She shared the exciting news on social media by posting a throwback picture of her as a child dressed as an orange along with a video of her recording the song in July of last year. Megan wrote, “here’s me dressed like an orange bc MY DEBUT SINGLE JUST WENT #1!!! THANK YOU COUNTRY RADIO this song has taken me farther than I ever could’ve imagined, God is so good”

The 25-year-old only began writing songs at the age of 19. She co-wrote “Tennessee Orange,” and it was an idea she brought to the writing session at the time. Megan tells us she makes a point of doing that so that fans can connect to the realness. “I try to come up with the ideas, and they’re really based off personal experiences. And I think, because I’m not, no one taught me how to write songs, it just is authentic. When I go in a writers room. I’m not trying to write the next hit. I’m just writing what is relevant to my life and making it as good as possible. I don’t put pressure on myself when I’m songwriting either, like if I go into the room and we don’t get a good one, and I’m like, ‘Oh, well.’“

Megan will play a sold-out show at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke, VA on Friday (June 23rd).

CHECK IT OUT: