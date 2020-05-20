Megan Fox stars in video for Machine Gun Kelly’s latest single, “Bloody Valentine”
The clip begins with the “I Think I’m OKAY” singer waking up next to the Transformers star in bed with his hands and feet taped together, and ends with her electrocuting him in a bathtub with a hairdryer. You can watch it now on YouTube.
By the way, rumors have been flying that Fox and MGK are dating, after media outlets including TMZ and People reported that they were hanging out together in Los Angeles over the weekend. Fox’s husband Brian Austin Green later confirmed that they were separated.
“Bloody Valentine” was produced by and features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. I’ll appear on Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming pop punk-influenced album, Tickets to My Downfall.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)