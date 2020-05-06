Megadeth’s David Ellefson teases cover of Post Malone song
Gonzales Photo/Jan-Erik Eriksen/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesMegadeth bassist David Ellefson is putting his spin on a Post Malone song.
Alongside with namesake solo band Ellefson, featuring Thom Hazaert on vocals and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, the thrash mainstay has recorded a cover of Malone’s track “Over Now.”
“We’re all fans of Posty, and he’s also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal,” Ellefson says. “Aside from being a great song for any genre, our cover of ‘Over Now’ is our way of showing our mutual admiration, and paying homage to our friend.”
The cover will be released this Friday on Bandcamp, and will be available on all digital outlets on May 15. You can listen to a teaser now streaming on YouTube.
In April, Ellefson released a new song called “Simple Truth” to raise money for COVID-19 relief in Italy.
