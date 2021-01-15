Mega Millions, Powerball Drawings Worth Combined Nearly $1.2 Billion
Millions of Americans are dreaming big while buying Mega Millions and Powerball tickets for this weekend. The two national lotteries are worth nearly one-point-two billion dollars combined. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is 750-million dollars. The cash option is 550-million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is 640-million with a cash option of 478-million. The drawings are at 11 p.m. Eastern time. To play, you have until an hour before the drawing to buy your ticket. (Metro News)