      Weather Alert

Mega Millions, Powerball Drawings Worth Combined Nearly $1.2 Billion

Jan 15, 2021 @ 5:47am

Millions of Americans are dreaming big while buying Mega Millions and Powerball tickets for this weekend. The two national lotteries are worth nearly one-point-two billion dollars combined. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is 750-million dollars. The cash option is 550-million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is 640-million with a cash option of 478-million. The drawings are at 11 p.m. Eastern time. To play, you have until an hour before the drawing to buy your ticket. (Metro News)

TAGS
Mega Millions Powerball
Popular Posts
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall
Covid-19 Vaccinations Coming Slowly, But Testing Readily Available in WIll County
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Old School Nursery Rhymes Offer New Success for Kids
Toby Keith, Cole Swindell To Perform At LPGA Tournament