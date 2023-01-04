Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million

The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd).

25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785 million. The last ticket with all six numbers was sold 23 drawings prior.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game, sold six five-number tickets in Arizona, Maryland, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas, and Virginia. About $1 million.

Friday’s jackpot will be the sixth-largest U.S. lottery in history.