Meg Ryan Defends Son Jack Quaid Against ‘Nepo Baby’ Label

Meg Ryan recently shared her thoughts on the “Nepo Baby” label, and how it pertains – or does not – to her son, Jack Quaid. “Nepo” apparently refers to nepotism, or the favorable hiring of family or those close to you.

Ryan, who’s 61, said, “Jack is really talented. He’s more of a natural than I’ll ever be.” She continued, “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”

Earlier, Jack added about his experience: “But then you grow up, and you realize that’s a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don’t realize that things are slightly abnormal until later. I will thank them for that until the day I die. Now I get to actually live in these worlds, and that’s just been such a joy.”

Two of his parents are, indeed, blockbuster movie stars. Jack’s father is Dennis Quaid.

Ryan, who is also a writer and director, has a new movie on the big screen, called “What Happens Later.” She co-wrote and directed this one, which also stars 62-year-old X-Files star David Duchovny.

