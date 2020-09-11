      Weather Alert

Meetings Of Special Committee Investigating Madigan Underway

Sep 11, 2020 @ 2:25pm

Meetings of a special committee investigating Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are underway.  The committee held its first meeting yesterday, looking into allegations of bribery.  The committee has no authority to issue criminal charges, but is investigating criminal allegations to determine whether or not misconduct charges apply.  Madigan has been implicated in a federal investigation into a bribery scheme involving ComEd.  ComEd is cooperating with the federal inquiry and has agreed to pay a 200-million dollar fine.

