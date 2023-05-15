98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Meet The Voice’s new coach: Reba McEntire

May 15, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
NBC

Country icon and multimedia entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has officially joined NBC’s The Voice as the new coach for season 24.

Reba replaces longtime host Blake Shelton, who is departing after 23 seasons.

This season, Reba returned to The Voice as a mega mentor, assisting Blake, Kelly ClarksonNiall Horan and Chance the Rapper in coaching their contestants.

On the music front, Reba’s set to release her new album, Not That Fancy, on October 6. The project serves as the companion record to her highly anticipated new lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, arriving October 10.

Reba’s forthcoming album and book are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts