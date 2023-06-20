Meet the Family: Hurricane Season Storm Names – Here We Go

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names Revealed

First came Tropical Storm Arlene. Now Tropical Storm Bret is underway; but what other names can be expected this Atlantic hurricane season?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) releases the 21 storm names, for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Following Arlene and Bret, the storm names are Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

Here’s how they do it: The NHC alternates between male and female names, for the list. Names are also reused, every six years, unless a storm is very deadly or destructive. When that happens, the storm name is retired.

