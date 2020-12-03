Meet Royal Jewels: Royal Blood & Run the Jewels unite for new version of “The Ground Below”
Credit: Dean MartindaleYou know Royal Blood. You know Run the Jewels. Now, meet Royal Jewels.
The two duos have teamed up for a new version of “The Ground Below,” a cut of RTJ’s latest album, RTJ4. The updated recording features Royal Blood’s signature bass and drums style, along with frontman Mike Kerr singing lead vocals on the chorus.
You can listen to “The Ground Below (Royal Jewels Mix)” now streaming on YouTube.
RTJ4, which was released in June, also features collaborations with Rage Against the Machine‘s Zack de la Rocha and Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme.
Royal Blood, meanwhile, dropped a new single called “Trouble’s Coming” in September. They’re planning to release their third album in 2021.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.