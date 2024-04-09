98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Meet Lee Brice’s new “Drinkin’ Buddies”: Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters

April 9, 2024 2:05PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Curb Records

It’s time to get rowdy with Lee Brice and his new drinkin’ buddies, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

Lee has announced he’s teamed with Nate and Hailey for his new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies,” arriving April 26.

According to a press release, the track is a “celebratory toast to the folks who help take the sting out of a bad day and make the good ones even better.”

“Drinkin’ Buddies” is available for presave now.

While you wait, you can check out a snippet of the upcoming track on Lee’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE
5

Veterinarians: Declawing Cats Is Harmful - Try This Instead

Recent Posts