Meet Gildan’s latest model: Riley Green

Country singer Riley Green has been tapped by Gildan as their newest brand ambassador.

As part of the partnership, Riley will model and wear Gildan T-shirts, underwear and socks while onstage, working out, relaxing backstage and at home with family through various videos and social media content.

“Whether it is a packed show, a challenging workout or a busy day on the farm, Gildan keeps me comfortable no matter what I am doing,” says Riley. “Life gets busy and a little hectic at times and partnering with Gildan to keep me comfortable is just a smart choice for me.”

Fans can shop Riley’s favorite Gildan products now at amazon.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.