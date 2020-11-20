      Weather Alert

Meek Mill shares surprise EP, 'Quarantine Pack'

Nov 20, 2020 @ 2:30pm

Atlantic RecordsMeek Mill has dropped off his new EP, Quarantine Pack, featuring Detroit rapper 42 Dugg and rapper/singer/songwriter Vory, who won a Grammy for The Carters‘ Everything Is Love.

The surprise release of Meek’s EP was accompanied by a music video for its lead single, “Pain Away” featuring CHicago’s Lil Durk

Philly rapper Meek sounds just as hungry, if not more, as he did on his critically acclaimed Dreamchasers mixtape series, which is also the name of his label imprint. 

Quarantine Pack follows Meek’s 2018 album, Championships, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and marked his second number-one since Meek’s Grammy-nominated album, 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money.

Meek Mill is back in action after a two-year music hiatus, during which he starred in the HBO Max film, Charm City Kings. Aside from his protest anthem, “The Other Side of America,” he’s been busy working alongside Jay-Z and others committed to prison and criminal justice reform, courtesy of the REFORM Alliance. 

Fans will also be excited to know Meek Mill has reactivated his social media after removing his Instagram page earlier this week.

By Rachel George
